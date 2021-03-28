Lovingrace is in need of basic donations

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local nonprofit that gives homeless women a safe place to stay is in need of donations.

Lovingrace is a transitional home that helps homeless women ages 18 to 24 with counseling, education, and other resources.

They are in need of basic items like paper towels, toilet paper, laundry soap, dish detergent, towels, sheets, and comforter sets.

The non-profit is building a new facility and says they will also need different items.

Jessica Pommert, Development Coordinator for Lovingrace, says, “When we open our new facility we will be in need of maternity clothing of all sizes. Diapers of all sizes and wipes. Then we are going to have crib sheets we’ll be using and more sheet sets and comforters for this new house as well.”

If anyone would like to drop off donations they can drop it off at the back door of Lovingrace at 1414 Euclid from 9 A.M. until 4 P.M.

To buy items off their Amazon wishlist go here and here