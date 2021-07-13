LovinGrace has a new building under construction for expecting mothers

JOPLIN, MO – A transitional home that gives young women a safe place to stay is getting help for its new facility.

LovinGrace received a $1,500 grant from BNSF railway foundation.

The money will be used to buy 8 dorm sized refrigerators for the suites in its new facility for its maternity home that is under construction.

The new building will help 8 expectant mothers at a time.

“Having the refrigerators paid for is one step closer to getting us open and having young ladies come and live here. Our whole goal is to bring young women from the community who are in need.” Says Jessica Pommert, LovinGrace Development Coordinator.

Construction on the new home began last October and they plan on opening the new facility later this summer.

LovinGrace is now receiving applications for expectant mothers.