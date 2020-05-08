Love’s Travel Stops extends pay increase, free meals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores says it is extending its pay increase, sick pay related to COVID-19, and free employee meals for all store employees as the pandemic continues.

On Friday, the company announced that the following programs are being extended:

Free meals for all hourly store employees through May

The $2/hour pay increase is extended to June 2

COVID-19 related sick pay is extended through July 31

Also, officials say a $200 bonus will be given to team members who work during the month of June.

“Our team members continue to work hard to help get professional truck drivers back on the road quickly,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “The importance of their work isn’t going unnoticed by us or by our customers. We’ll continue to support them as they support those who are delivering essential goods across the country.”