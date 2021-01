MISSOURI — If you play the lottery, you may already know that no one hit the Mega Millions jackpot last night.

As a result, Saturday night’s drawing will grow to $750 million, while the Powerball jackpot stands at $640 million. It’s only the 2nd time that both of the national lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball have exceeded the $500 million mark.

Both games are played in more than 40 states as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington D.C.