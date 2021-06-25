Lots of rain is expected over the weekend, so be sure to drive safely

JOPLIN, MO – With a lot of rain expected this weekend, “MODOT” officials are reminding drivers to play it safe.

Heavy amounts of rain over a short period of time can produce flash flooding, even areas not typically prone to flooding.

They want people to remember that, sometimes, the water can be deeper then it may appear, even during daylight hours.

“MODOT” recommends drivers slow down, because hydroplaning can occur at speeds as low as 35mph.

Anytime your wipers are on, it’s state law that your headlights need to be as well.

Less then 6in. of water can move a vehicle off the road.

And, when you see water over the road, assume the surface is either damaged or no longer there.