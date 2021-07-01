Lots of activities are going to be taking place in Lamar this Saturday for “Faith, Family, and Fireworks 4 Everyone”

LAMAR, MO – There will be many fireworks shows and festivities this holiday weekend. One of which will, happen in Lamar.

And Saturday’s 4th annual “Faith, Family, and Fireworks 4 Everyone” event at “First Baptist Church” will involve more than just fireworks.

There will be food, live music, a car show, and for the kids, bounce houses, face painting, and pony and wagon rides.

The fun starts at 6:00p.m.

“This gives a great opportunity to have full family entertainment at a very cheap price, right, just show up. From the church prospective of it, this is an opportunity for us to give back to our community, to show our community we’re invested in them.” Says Chris Roth, Lamar First Baptist Church Outreach Director.

The fireworks show is scheduled to begin shortly after 9:00p.m.