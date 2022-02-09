

NEOSHO, Mo. — You can call what Lori Marble does — intuitive abstract painting, or…

“More like joyfully lost in paint and the creative process,” said Marble.

Either way, it’s something. And it’s something that, three years ago, started as therapy.

“My thing is I have Hemidystonia,” said Marble. “So my right brain stopped talking to the left side of my body, and we chose to do a deep brain stimulator surgery, have a fabulous physician at Mercy, neurosurgeon, who it’s one of his specialties and fabulous neurologist who discovered what this was.”

All went well with the surgery, and the therapy has grown into a passion, even though painting was something she dabbled in, in high school.

“Until my high school art instructor asked me not to take anymore classes from her, and she was lovely, so of course I didn’t.”admitted Marble.

Now, she could probably teach classes. Marble, and yes, she’s that Lori Marble — former first lady at Missouri Southern, and current Director of Strategic Innovation at Mercy Hospital Joplin — has a unique approach to her work.

She’s right-handed — paints left, which goes back to the therapy.

Plant life serves as an inspiration…as does the presence of her dear friend, Mary Jo Mueller — the local arts hero — an art wonder woman, who passed away last year.

“Now that I can’t talk to Jo, physically all the time, it’s like, alright, I’ll look at the Super Woman figurine, I said this is good, we have chats still, and yes, there’s a picture of Jo, a little, behind this big canvas there’s a shelf that has all sorts of notes she would write me and things that she would give me, so this whole place is Jo worthy.”

And then there are the playlists. Music is a big part of Marble’s process. For commissioned pieces, she asks for a client’s 5 favorite songs and their 5 favorite colors.

“It makes people think about what they really like and it’s super interesting then to know something more about people,” said Marble.

And people have noticed. She’s sold a number of pieces, both locally and to folks out of state.

“I’m the box it and delivery guy now,” said Dr. Alan Marble, Lori’s husband. “We’re running them all over the place. I mean she’s sending them to Washington state, Texas, California, Florida, all over the place.”

No matter if it’s the size of a Rubik’s Cube, or a 4X5 foot commissioned piece, the means by which it happens is the same, except…

“I still paint water color and that’s entirely right-handed,” said Marble. “But the abstract, I still can’t paint right-handed. I’ve tried, and i overdo it. It turns into mush, it turns into kind of a brown-grey gook. If I’m painting with my left hand, and especially painting with a pallet knife, acrylics, I love it, there’s just things that are just kind of magic that show up.”

“Geez, I’m very proud of her,” said Alan Marble. “My goodness, taking lemons and making lemonade like this is just incredible.”

As is a work she made for me, which she titled, “Thanks For The Interview.”

My pleasure, and thank you for a Lori Marble Original.

You can learn more about Lori’s work on her website. https://lorimarble.com/