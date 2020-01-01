Loretta Bailey retiring after 22 years providing insurance to the Four States

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local Allstate adviser says goodbye to her agency and retires today.

Loretta Bailey has been providing insurance to the Joplin community for 22 years.

During her time, she won the highest award an Allstate Agent can achieve and won Rookie of The Year.

According to the Joplin Business Journal, she was named a Most Influential Woman.

Loretta Bailey, Loretta Bailey Agency Inc, said, “It’s been a great honor for me to be here and serve for the community like I’ve have and I would like to just say thank you to everybody out there allowing me to be a part of your life.”

Bailey says she is looking forward to spending more time with her family, relaxing, and volunteering in several activities.