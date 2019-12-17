Longview Store suffers fire

LONGVIEW, Mo. — An early morning fire destroys a popular convenience and hardware store in McDonald County.

The call came in just before two this morning to the Longview Store at the intersection of D and 76 highways.

When firefighters arrived they found the store fully engulfed in flames.

Eight different departments responded to put out the fire.

Firefighters say the weather conditions made it difficult to put out the fire.

Eric Norris, Stella Fire Department, said, “Our first arriving crews found uh, heavy fire coming from the rear of the building which was the west side of the building. Given the conditions that we had, we had northwest winds that, that really hindered us and pushed the fire rapidly through the rest of the building.”

Norris says the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate, and the cause of the fire isn’t known at this time.