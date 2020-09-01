Longtime public servant calls it a career

KANSAS — A longtime area public servant is calling it a career.

George Dockery has worked for KDOT for nearly 54 years.

For the last 44 he’s been the Pittsburg Area Engineer.

He was hired by KDOT while he was still a student at the University of Arkansas.

His first day on the job was February 1st of 1967.

Dockery says he’ll miss his co-workers at that office the most, but says now is a good time to call it quits.

George Dockery, KDOT Area Engineer, said, “I plan to do some projects that I’ve been saving up for around the house for years, and then I’ve got two new great grandsons under 2 years old that need to be spoiled by their papaw.”

He says the Pittsburg office has been like a family to him over the years.

When he first started there, they had to salt the roads with special pickup trucks.

And it wasn’t uncommon to have at least one of those trucks flip while they were salting the roads.