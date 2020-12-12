Longtime MSSU communications professor retires

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area educator and broadcaster is retiring after over three decades of touching the lives of her students.

Judy Stiles left her position as a news producer at a Tulsa TV station to come to the campus of Missouri Southern back in 1980’s. She’s taught a variety of classes and served as the General Manager of the school’s television station over her nearly 35 years in the mass communication department. Even after her retirement she’ll keep in touch with many of the students who’s lives she’s touched.

Judy Stiles, General Manager, KGCS TV, said, “That’s one thing that’s been neat about Facebook and social media that you can follow up on those students that you’ve had and we have a Facebook page for the television station and when I post something it’s amazing how many people from the past will watch and respond to that post and make some comments.”

But most people in the Joplin area know her as the host of MSSU’s Newsmakers program, where she’s had the chance to interview hundreds of guests.

“I did 52 weeks, I mean every week of the year for 30 almost 35 years so about 1,300 or more shows and guests probably over 3000, 3,500 different people over the years.”

When Stiles first came to the campus of Missouri Southern back in 1986, the station here was just cable access only, now they broadcast in HD.

“And I’ve talked to people like Dennis Weaver, an alum, there are some of the people come, a lot of people visit the University campus, I’ve had a chance from the journalism perspective, I got to speak with Judy Woodruff when she came, Helen Thomas, those types of people, um there’s a lot of memorable interviews even with local people, lot of local agencies you know, talking with people who run local organizations.”

For years, the station broadcast St. Louis Cardinals games, which happens to be her favorite team. She’s interviewed David Freese, who was a rookie with the Cardinals at the time of this encounter. The two went to the same high school in the St. Louis area. One of the things she’ll miss most is graduation day.

“It’s been great, like I said it’s the students, they’re starting their career here and seeing them succeed is one of the most rewarding things you can have.”