Longtime Joplin politician joins electoral college

JOPLIN, Mo. — The presidential election was held more than a month ago. But the next step towards officially calling the race happens in a couple of days and a Joplin man will be a part of the vote.

Ron Richard has played many roles in local and state politics. But next week, he’ll get to try something new.

Ron Richard, Joplin, said, “I was elected by this congressional district to make the vote for the president of the united states.”

Richard is the elector representing more than ten counties in southwest Missouri. He’s been Joplin mayor, Missouri’s Speaker of the House, and State Senate President Pro Tempore – but this wasn’t a job he expected.

“I thought it was an honor and I was kind of surprised when they called me and wanted to know if I wanted to do it. I said, ‘sure, I’ve never been part of that. I’d like to do it one time.”

He’s part of a very small group.

“Ten of us will go to Jefferson City and make that vote 2:00 Monday.”

He doesn’t have a lot of choice in the vote.

“We do our constitutional duty, voting for the person with the most popular vote. So it doesn’t make any difference if you like him or not or like Biden or not – the people voted, the popular vote. so you have to honor that request.”

It isn’t just Missouri; electors will meet in every state Monday taking the presidential race another step into the process.

“Then that vote is sent to the US Senate and they recognize that will be certified and we can move on finally.”