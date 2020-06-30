Longtime Joplin Health Director to become new Joplin Assistant Manager

JOPLIN, Mo. — Long–time Joplin Health Director Dan Pekarek will become the new Joplin Assistant Manager.

In the meantime, Pekarek will remain the Health Department Director until a new one is named.

He served as the Interim City Manager from March 2019 through March of 2020.

In his new job, he’ll work closely on public works, planning and development as well as various other departments.

Current City Manager, Nick Edwards says Dan will be a great leader for the organization.

Pekarek has been with the city for 34 years.