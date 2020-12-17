Longhorn Steakhouse celebrates healthcare workers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Longhorn Steakhouse Joplin served up free pancakes for Freeman Health System employees Wednesday.

This was the first time the restaurant has offered this to the hospital’s essential workers. Employees were encouraged to stop by and get a free short stack of pancakes as a thank you from the staff at Longhorn Steakhouse. More than 3,000 pancakes were made for around 1,000 workers.

Sarah Holiway, Culinary Manager, said, “With everything going on, the morals hurting and they’re stressed and we just thought it would be nice to give back and try to show them we appreciate them for all that they do.”

The event was hosted at the Freeman Hospital West Tower.