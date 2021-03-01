Long Lost Labette tells history of Parsons area

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Older towns in Labette County are getting some new attention.

The Long Lost Labette Driving Tour is taking people all over historic towns in the county. As part of the 150th anniversary of Parsons – David Beach decided to create a booklet that features a list of sites, along with a brief history. And while once inhabited, some of the towns on the list are now left with only churches, post offices or even cemeteries.

Dave Mattox, Parsons 150 Years Organizer, said, “Ladore is long gone, there’s a cemetery but you can still walk through the cemetery, Wilsonton gone, still a cemetery, most of them have a old city cemetery there but not much else.”

You can pick up a guide to Long Lost Labette at the Parsons Chamber of Commerce. A limited supply is available.