Logan’s Roadhouse recognized at annual Inclusion Forum

There are hundreds of unfilled jobs through Southwest Missouri. But, some of them could be filled if employers would consider all members of the community.

Thanks to historically low unemployment, there are a lots of signs like these in front of many different types of businesses throughout the Joplin area.

“Absolutely, everybody can shine at something and you’ll never know until somebody lets them try,” explained Amanda Gray with Logan’s Roadhouse.

By “them,” Gray means people in the LGBTQ community. Her employer, Logan’s Roadhouse, hired an employee from the community more than a year ago and says not only is he a good worker, he’s touched a lot of lives in the process.

“Hearing everybody talk about how far Ryan has come and what the managers before me–some of them that are still here and some that aren’t– have done for Ryan just made me emotional cause I got to see how they all interacted,” Gray added.

For giving members of the LGBTQ community a chance, Logan’s was given the top award at the 4th Annual Inclusion Forum sponsored by several groups, including the Workforce Investment Board.

Jaimie Hileman was a keynote speaker.

“You know, making that pool in terms of who we include when we talk about inclusion and making sure the LGBTQ people are a part of it along with their friends and allies and supporters — that just makes that easier to reach their hiring goals and attract the best talent,” Hileman explained.

“At the Chamber, we have a work group focused on this issue, and yes, we’re trying to explain and help the business community understand that biased decision-making is bad for business and bad for the community,” added Joplin Chamber President Toby Teeter.