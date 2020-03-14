Location of 4th Missouri COVID-19 case announced, in Henry County

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announces where the 4th case of coronavirus is presumptively positive.

It is in Henry County, which is western Missouri, between Joplin and Kansas City.

This comes after the Governor announced 2 new cases Friday evening, but was vague on where those cases were.

A short time later, St Louis County was announced as the third case. Overnight, Henry County was announced as the 4th case.

Missouri DHSS says it has tested 94 patients for COVID-19 in the state.