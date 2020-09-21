Locals show their support for JPD

JOPLIN, Mo. — Community members gather at the Joplin Police Department to show their support to law enforcement officers.

The Back the Blue Tailgate was hosted by Joplin residents, in hopes of showing officers that they are backed by the community.

Joplin Police Chief Sloan Roland and some of his officers made it out to the tailgate.

And a tailgate isn’t complete without food and vendors–all of their proceeds today went back to help the police force.

Lilly Dunning, Co-Organizer, Back The Blue Tailgate Party, says, “We’re feeding the officers, and we have wood side pizza here. They are donating pizza to the officers and donating all their proceeds to this event. We have raffles, and we have booths set up that sell shirts and hats to support the police officers.”

Dunning says she is thankful for the Joplin community and the support they have shown to the police department.