Locals raise money for a local woman battling Cancer

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The community is raising money to help a woman battling Stage Four Colon Cancer.

Saturday morning the family held A Trunk-or-Treat Car Show outside the Carl Junction Community Center.

Vehicles registered for $10 at the car show and they also passed out candy to trick-or-treaters.

The benefit was to help Rachel Moore and her Fiancé pay for medical bills and cancer treatment.

Moore’s sister says they are happy to see the community support them in a fun way.

Elizabeth Brown, Sister, Says, “I think its not just important for them I think it’s important to have something that’s safe and family friendly and fun for the kids to do in the community. But also for a really good cause.”

They also offered a fifty fifty raffle and trophies to the best decorated trunk!