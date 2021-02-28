Locals qualify for an axe throwing dual

JOPLIN, Mo. — Locals around The Four State Area gathered their hatchets to compete for an axe throwing dual.

Bryce Paden Urban Forest Owner, says, “It’s a lot of fun, axe throwing is a super kind of collaborative uh sport so it’s great to just get together with a bunch of guys and have fun throwing.”

Bryce Paden is competing for the world axe throwing league duels marathon cash league.

He has been axe throwing since 2017, he loved it so much that he opened his own venue in Bentonville, Arkansas.

“My partner and I we qualified for the 2020 World Axe Throwing Championships. We competed in Atlanta so this is a great way to kind of follow up on some of those friendships we made in Atlanta here locally.”

The event consisted of 8 week duels league that is completed in 1 day.

“The way the axe throwing leagues works which is what this is part of, it’s called a circuit system so there are different regions in the U.S. and each of those regions have circuit points assigned to them and so the higher you finish the tournaments and leagues like this, the more points you get and of course the highest point you earn throughout the year we qualify for world championship and so anytime you can get together and throw in some of these tournaments and leagues it just helps build your circuit points.”

11 teams from Pittsburg, Joplin, Neosho, and Bentonville, Arkansas attended.

Michelle Fowler Owner, says, “The team that wins today gets a bid format he world championship and that’s at a premier axe throwing venue in the country, they compete against other axe throwers all around the world and there’s there’s big time prize money at stake and of course bragging rights that you’re the best dual axe throwers in the country–or the world.”

Michelle Fowler’s husband has made the title for best axe thrower in the world and is thankful to continue hosting tournaments.

“I’m thankful that the city of Joplin and the community has supported us um it has been super challenging to kind of figure out navigate through everything along the way but 100 percent worth it to keep part of Joplin alive and thriving and still having fun.”