Locals meet up in Pittsburg for a car extravaganza

PITTSBURG, Kan. — For the first time since quarantine, car enthusiasts we’re able to gather on Sunday and show what they’ve been working on.

K-MO Cruisers Car Club hosted their Grill N’ Chill show at the Modern Home Center in Pittsburg.

Attendees were able to show off their older models of vehicles, some dating back to the 1920’s and modern ones as well.

With more than 30 cars on the lot, organizers are pleased with Sunday’s turnout.

Taylor Sigert, K-MO Cruisers, says, “It’s pretty good. I figured it would be a good turn out, everyone is anxious to get out and about. The weather wasn’t crazy bad, we had a nice breeze. So other than that, it’s been great.”

Their next car show will be in Baxter Springs on June 27, starting at 6 P.M.