Locals may have the opportunity to get help to pay for their energy bills

JOPLIN, MO – Help could be available this summer for those having trouble paying their energy bills.

Help from a Summer Energy Crisis Intervention Program through the Economic Security Corporation in Joplin.

Officials say more people than usual might qualify for the program, since the governor Mike Parson increased the income guidelines to qualify.

“So like for a family of four, it’s just a little over 51 thousand dollars a year, so if a family again is just struggling with like what bills to pay, and they have received a shut off notice or electric terminated, then we’d be more than happy for them to come in and or give us a call, or make the application on line.” Says Debbie Markman, ESC Resource Development Director.

You can apply to the program online in the link below.

http://escswa.org