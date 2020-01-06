Locals Learn Goal Setting Tips for 2020

Joplin, Mo.

Now that 2020 is offically here, a group of locals is working together to make sure they keep their New Year’s resolutions

The Light at Joplin invited the public out for a goal setting workshop.

Organizers says a lot of people know how to set their goals but they need direction to help fulfill them. So, today participants filled out guided questions including what they want to improve on this year.

This included where they see themselves at the end of they year and their calling.

“Having a community to do it together holds each other accountable. So ,if you told me that you were going to do a marathon by the end of the year and you are not exercising or you are not working for it. I can keep you accountable and say, hey you are supposed to be running by now.” said Coco Weeks, The Light at Joplin

Weeks adds her hope is to hold another goal setting session mid year so everyone can evaluate where they are in meeting their goals for 2020.

She also hopes this is a continuous tradition for years to come.