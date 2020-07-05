Locals head to Grove for annual Cajun Fest

GROVE, Okla. — The city of Grove held it’s annual Cajun Fest on Saturday.

The event was held at the Grove Civic Center and dozens of people were in attendance to enjoy a variety of vendors.

The event also had live music from local musicians.

There definitely wasn’t a shortage of delicious food.

They had red beans and rice, Cajun catfish, jambalaya, and so much more for people to enjoy.

Jana Jae, Founder of Grand Lake Festivals and Cajun Fest, says, “Thankfully we are able to have it and in a very safe way. As you saw, the chairs are spread out, the vendors are spread out, and people are encouraged to dance with their own group or their own families.”

Social distancing guidelines were being followed and many guests say they enjoyed getting out in the community for some fun.