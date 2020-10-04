Locals gather to remember Wyatt Earp

LAMAR, Mo. — Lamar residents gather in the historic town square Saturday to celebrate a historical figure with Southwest Missouri roots.

The Wyatt Earp Fall Fest took place downtown, hosted by the Barton County Chamber of Commerce.

Wyatt Earp resided in Lamar for a few years, becoming a lawman.

He ended up leaving after his then wife, Urilla Sutherland, died during childbirth.

The day kicked off with competitions and even an appearance by Wyatt Earp himself.

James George, Wyatt Earp Impersonator, says, “Tis event here is to portray Wyatt Earp days. Because I was a lawman in this town at one time, and that’s why they’re having this event.”

Astra Ferris, CEO, Barton County Chamber Of Commerce

“We’re very blessed with the weather, we really think with the weather turning out great. It’s just a beautiful fall day. And we’re excited to have everyone out.”

The evening will conclude with live music shows, a wild west dog show and a competition to see who has the best burgers in town.

Money raised Saturday by vendors and restaurants will go towards community projects in Lamar.