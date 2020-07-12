Locals gather for the 53rd Newton County fair

NEWTON COUNTY — People from across the state were in Neosho Saturday for the Newton County Fair.

This is the 53rd year for the fair, and there was something for everyone to do.

Children starting at the age of eight were able to show sheep, cows, pigs, and a variety of other animals.

There was also a lemonade stand for people to get a drink and cool off during these hot summer days.

Today’s festivities included a tractor pull, talent contest, and a watermelon feed.

Cooper Beaver, Showing Angus Heifer at the Newton County Fair, says, “Honestly, it was my agriculture teachers. They pushed me to start showing pigs. We basically decided cows would be a better idea.”

Beaver has been showing animals for two years and has won a variety of awards.

The Newton County Fair was just one of the many places he has traveled to show his animals this year.