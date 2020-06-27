Locals gather for tales and legends in the Four States.

MIAMI, Okla. — Paranormal enthusiasts gather in Northeast Oklahoma this weekend to hear Haunting Tales of the Four States.

Mysterious Four States, a day long seminar going over the dark history and legends of Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas took place at the historic Coleman Theater in Miami.

Hosts Lisa Martin, Bud Steed and Joshua Heston kicked off the event with talking about the famous Spooklight.

Heston says “It’s always important to know the history of a region, even if it is a little scary.”

Joshua Heston, The Dark Ozarks, says, “The stories that send a shiver up your spine, always get peoples attention. But there is such a unique quality to each regions stories and I think when we forget those, when we lose those, we lose a little bit of what gives us a reason to understand our past and understand the culture that we live in.”

The evening concluded with a viewing of the film ‘The Hitchhiker’ which features a serial killer hitchhiker that found some of his victims in Joplin.