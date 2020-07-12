Locals gather for Cruise-A-Palooza

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Southwest Missouri residents gather for an evening full of cars, food and fun.

The Cruise-A-Palooza took place in King Jack Park in Webb City.

Cars lined the venue, both older and newer models to be shown off.

The entry was free for anyone who wanted to show off their wheels.

For one participant, this is the first time he’ll be showing off his vehicle since he’s started working on it.

Josh Miller, Participant, says, “It’s a 2010 Dodge Charger, a police car, an old cop car. Which is basically nothing special, just I’ve done the minor upgrades, the exhaust, i’m proud of it and we want everybody to see it.”

The event also had food vendors, live music and a petting zoo for families to enjoy.

There were awards and prizes for vehicles that scored well with the judges.