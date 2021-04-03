Local YMCA recently made several upgrades to their facility

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A local YMCA is unveiling a new and improved look.

The Pittsburg Family YMCA recently made several upgrades to their facility from the YMCA Endowment Fund and the Pritchett Trust.

Upgrades include new murals in the entrance and a complete renovation of their gymnasiums.

They also added a new program called Youth for Food, which allows any area child under the age of 18 to get free healthy food and snacks.

Staff say they are starting to see business pick up with the Covid-19 vaccine more readily available.

Chris Bearden, Director of Community Outreach, Pittsburg Family YMCA, says, “With some of the new changes coming in, the regulations that are taking place, our business is actually starting to build up just a little bit. Membership is starting to come back with the shots being more readily available for individuals. We’re starting to see a growth in our programs and in our membership as well.”

The YMCA also partnered with the city of Pittsburg to deliver 39 Easter baskets to area families Saturday.