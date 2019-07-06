Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide

Local writer and illustrator holds book signing event

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. – An area author holds a book signing at a local library.

Izzy B. is a Joplin area children’s book writer and illustrator. He started writing in the first grade and has since self published six books with a seventh on the way. He’s also a computer science teacher at Carl Junction Elementary School and says most of his ideas come from his time in the classroom. And after he’s written a book, guess who his test audience is?

“Being a school teacher, I have some of the best testers and I’ll read it and I’ll have other teachers read it at the school where I work and my main question is, ‘Is it funny?’ Because if it’s not funny, I don’t send it out and most of the time they say that the kids had a pretty good time.”

Izzy B., Children’s Book writer, Illustrator

If you missed out on the signing, you can buy his books on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story