Local writer and illustrator holds book signing event

JOPLIN, Mo. – An area author holds a book signing at a local library.

Izzy B. is a Joplin area children’s book writer and illustrator. He started writing in the first grade and has since self published six books with a seventh on the way. He’s also a computer science teacher at Carl Junction Elementary School and says most of his ideas come from his time in the classroom. And after he’s written a book, guess who his test audience is?

“Being a school teacher, I have some of the best testers and I’ll read it and I’ll have other teachers read it at the school where I work and my main question is, ‘Is it funny?’ Because if it’s not funny, I don’t send it out and most of the time they say that the kids had a pretty good time.” Izzy B., Children’s Book writer, Illustrator

If you missed out on the signing, you can buy his books on his Facebook page.