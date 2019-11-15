Local workers to benefit from Missouri One Start training

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Millions of dollars will benefit workers across Missouri, including those in Joplin, Carthage, Neosho and Nevada.

The Missouri One Start Program.

It’s part of the governor’s focus on the economy and workforce development.

226 sites around the state will get state funding to help train workers.

That includes Modine manufacturing in Joplin, which qualified for 40 thousand dollars in matching funds.

Part of that money will be used for hard-to-fill vacancies.

Lori Dreiling of Modine said, “Skill up. That’s the key. You take uh your employee and say, listen you have an opportunity for growth here. Let’s use these dollars to get you where you need to be to fill one of these jobs.”

Modine is one of six companies in Joplin with Missouri One Start funding.

The others are Amcor, H.S. Baking Enterprises, Midcon Cables, Owens Corning Mineral Wool, and Protein Solutions.