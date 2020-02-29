Local woman with four grandchildren to turn just 16 years old on Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. — February is a little longer this year – a leap year which means that extra 29th day.

For some of us, it just means a confusing calendar.

But for Daryl Anderson of Joplin, it’s the best part of a four year cycle.

Daryl Anderson, Leap Day Birthday, said, “I haven’t met too many other people like me.”

That’s because with four grandchildren, Daryl Anderson of Joplin is turning just 16 years old.

“So I said now I can get my drivers license.”

Daryl is really a few years older than that, but the math is tough because she was born on leap day, February 29th.

“Being born on any given day it’s like 1/365.”

But being born on Leap Day is 1/1,461.

It’s so unusual, there’s even special names for those babies: leapers, leapsters, or leaplings.

“It’s a great icebreaker at parties. You know it’s kind of a go to fun fact to say hey I was born on the 29th. How many people do you know born on the 29th?”

She does celebrate her birthday every year, but Leap Years are different.

Especially four years ago, when 2/29 became twice as important.

“I married my husband on the 29th in 2016 – He thought that would be cool getting married on the 29th. I told him that doesn’t exclude him from getting me a gift.”

In 2020, she’s celebrating both big days with a four day weekend, cake & ice cream, and plenty of time with family.

“This is special – it only happens once every four years.”