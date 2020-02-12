Local woman overcomes an eating disorder and works to help others

JOPLIN, Mo. — Every 62 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies as a result of an eating disorder.

For a while, Michaela Ozier feared she might become a statistic too because of her battle with the issue.

Now she’s studying to help others overcome the same problem.

Ozier started noticing she might have a problem as early as in high school.

But it wasn’t until a few years later that someone else noticed too.

Michaela Ozier, Psychology Student, said, “Wasn’t until my sophomore year in college running cross country at my college that my track coach kind of noticed and was kind of like “hey, I will drive you to therapy like where do we need to go, what do we need to do, I’m here to support you.”

She says she reached out to a friend who was going through the same thing about the same time and eventually got the help she needed.

Eating disorders may not have anything to do with someone’s physical appearance and that they can happen to people of all all genders, sizes, religions and races.

She’s currently working on her master’s degree in Psychology at Pittsburg State University.