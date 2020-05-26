Local woman has been placing flags on Memorial Day for most of her life

BOULDER CITY, Mo. — At cemetery’s across the nation and in the Four States–veterans all have a small American flag next to the grave stone.

One local woman has been placing flags for most of her life.

Each Memorial Day Weekend, you can find Lynn Otey, rain or shine, placing American flags on the graves of military veterans at the Hazelgreen Cemetery in Boulder City, about ten miles Southeast of Neosho.

Lynn Otey, Cemetery Board Member, said, “The family members that have family here are veterans, it’s very important to them to have the flags out.”

For her, being a caretaker here is a family affair.

“My dad grew up just down the hill and so I’ve been coming up here since, well, a baby, when he died, I took over.”

Like many small, family, cemeteries, it operates totally on donations, and Otey is the current President of the Board of Directors.

For her it’s a labor of respect to the veterans that are interred here as well as a labor of love to her family.

“Of course my parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles and niece and brother.”

She asked one of her friends, Judi Leberman, to help her put out nearly a hundred flags.

Judi Leberman, Volunteer, said, “I’ve never done it before so it’s a different experience when you really stop and think about it, you do it because they did what they did, my husband was a veteran and my father, who is still living, nearly 101, and a veteran of World War Two.”

And no, a little bit of inclement weather wasn’t enough to stop them.

“They served in a lot of ugly days and ugly times so a little wet, a little rain, I’ll be ok.”

After all, Leberman says it’s the least she could do for everything some of these veterans, some from as far back as the Civil War did for us.