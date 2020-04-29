WEBB CITY, Mo. — Local walkers will be getting a whole new set of options in Webb City.

Crews are in the middle of more than a million dollars of sidewalk upgrades.

They’re currently wrapping up work along Daugherty street just East of Madison.

After that they’ll be tackling significant additions along Stadium Drive and Main Street.

Carl Francis, WC City Admin, said, “For a good place to walk and run and jog. We’re trying to make it safer. You know we have had fatalities on Main Street involving pedestrians.”

The ongoing sidewalk upgrades first started last year with work along Madison near the high school.

Webb City is footing the bill for the Daughtery street project, but is splitting the cost of the other projects with the state.