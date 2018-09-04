Local volunteers dedicate their Labor Day to clean up Wildcat Glades

A group of friends dedicate their day off work to cleaning up a local nature space.

Allen Peterson, along with some of his friends, used the Labor Day holiday to pick-up trash around Wildcat Glades Conservation Area. He says they really enjoy the beautiful space, but they've noticed others often don't respect it and leave behind waste. Peterson paints water towers for a living, so he used his repelling supplies to safely collect some of the trash that had gotten between cracks on parts of the glades.

“Do good things, feel better about yourself and about the community, about the situation your in,” says Allen Peterson.

Peterson hopes this will encourage others to keep this valuable community space in better condition than it has been lately.