PITTSBURG, Kan. — Local volunteers are celebrating Earth Day by cleaning up their community.

Volunteers from the Pittsburg Young Professionals and Pittsburg Beautiful hosted a community clean up earlier Saturday.

Close to 50 volunteers set up at various locations throughout the city.

Organizers say they found a lot of plastic straws, beer cans — and even a bag of chips with an expiration date from 1982.

Renato Pinto, Service Chair, Pittsburg Area Young Professionals, says, “It’s nice to have a large group of people come together and help keep Pittsburg beautiful and clean. We’ve been doing this for a couple years now, so I feel like it’s getting more and more traction — more and more community members involved, so it’s exciting to see where it goes from here.”

Organizers say they’re seeing a resurgence in volunteers after a slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to the Earth Day partnership, Pittsburg Beautiful also works throughout the year to keep the city clean.