Local veterinarians urge residents to be cautious when leaving pets in cold weather

Local veterinarians say you should treat your pet like a family member. So if you’re cold out, your pet will be too.

It’s important your pets have a warm place to stay to escape freezing temperatures.

This can be a dog house lined with blankets or a even a warm spot in your garage.

Experts say your pet may need more calories when it’s cold outside, so it’s important to have food and water available.

And even when you’re taking your pet out on a walk, you should make sure it stays warm.

“Just try to pay special attention now that the weather is cold to make sure that when you’re taking your pet outside, you’re protecting him against these things that can be painful or harmful,” explained Lysa Boston of the Joplin Humane Society.

Veterinarians say that pets often get dehydrated when it’s cold out. And just like people, they can get hypothermia as well.