SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Local towns continue to debate safety measures, aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Carthage City Council will hold a special meeting tomorrow, the second in a week.

The agenda calls for discussion of a mask ordinance and limiting any gathering to no more than 10 people.

The meeting will be held at two o’clock in the afternoon online.

The city of Neosho will meet tonight.

Council members plan to look at an agreement with Access Family Care, the county health department, and Freeman Neosho.

It would outline how the agencies would work together to help the community recover from the pandemic.

The meeting will be held at seven o’clock tonight at the civic center.