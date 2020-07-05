Local town hosts 50th anniversary of an annual event

HEPLER, Kan. — Hepler, Kansas, rang in the 4th of July by celebrating its 50th annual Rodeo and Fireworks this weekend.

A parade kick started the day filled with community members handing out candy and walking through the downtown area.

Games and a rodeo followed the procession.

Candidate for Crawford County Sheriff, JJ Karlinger, said it’s an annual event you just have to experience for yourself.

To Karlinger, it’s as American as apple pie.

JJ Karlinger, running for Crawford County Sheriff, says, “Oh wow, you got to come experience it man, it’s Hepler. So, I don’t think there’s anything else quite like it. The rodeo, the parade, the fireworks, and they had a band last night; it’s generational. People come in that have maybe have left here and went to a bigger city, but man they come back every year because they know what to expect. They know it’s going to be a good time. They can celebrate with family and friends, and it’s safe, fun atmosphere.”

The town concludes the night of festivities with fireworks.