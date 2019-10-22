Local thrift shop providing warmer clothes for the upcoming cold season

(Cherokee County, KS) It’s not unusual this time of year to need a coat in the morning, but not in the afternoon. But soon you’ll need one all day long.

The Southeast Kansas Ministerial Thrift Shop and Food Pantry in Baxter Springs is offering help to families in need in Cherokee County. The facility still has non-perishable food on their shelves and plenty of warm clothing for kids and adults.



Dana Rozell, the director of S.E.K Ministerial Alliance Thrift Shot & Food Pantry, says “We’re changing over to the heavy winter items like heavy coats, sweatshirts, sweaters, stuff like that so people can stay warm. We’ll be bringing out the blankets and brand new items that people can buy at really cheap costs.”

The facility is located at 140 West 10th Street in Baxter Springs, KS. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. For more information as well as to make a donation, you can call 620-856-4444.