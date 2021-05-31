Local thieves Arrested for Stealing a Maintenance Trailer

CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS – A month long theft investigation is a step closer to being solved in Cherokee County.

51-year old Joseph Lee Woody, of Seymour, Texas, and 40-year old Brandy Nicole Holmes, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, were arrested yesterday following a traffic stop.

Authorities say the two allegedly stole a maintenance trailer from “Riverton High School” on April 30th.

In addition to felony theft related charges, Woody also faces allegations of felony narcotic charges, and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Adair County, Oklahoma related to bogus checks.