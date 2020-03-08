Local teens build garden beds to be utilized in the Head Start Program

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local teens spend their Saturday building garden beds to help children learn about the outdoors.

The Youth Volunteer Corps. of Joplin built the two new beds at Wildcat Glades Saturday afternoon.

The garden will help teach kids in the Head Start Program how to plant native species.

Volunteers learned skills like how to use power tools and measuring tape.

The main goal of the activity was to have the volunteers understand they can make a change in their community.

Sandy Anker, Youth Volunteer Corps. of Joplin, says, “Youth isn’t just the future, youth is the right now. And they don’t have to wait until they’re adults to give to their community and have a positive impact on their community.”

The Youth Volunteer Corps. of Joplin is accepting more volunteers for their summer session.

To learn how to get involved with the organization, click here.