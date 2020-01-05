Local teen scores perfect ACT score; a feat only 1% of test-takers accomplish

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA) — Less than 1% of students who took the ACT test in 2018 got a perfect score. One of those that did, lives right here in Northwest Arkansas.

“I started studying for the ACT early on in ninth grade,” said senior at Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville, BreeAnna Scott. “I took a bunch of practice tests every weekend.”

The hard work paid off in a big way for the teen. BreeAnna scored a perfect 36 on the test.

“I just thought about how it would pay off in the future and I’m wanting to be able to pay for my own college so my parents don’t have to pay for anything,” BreeAnna said.

Mom, Tracy Scott, said she passed down what she learned in child development classes to BreeAnna and her sister Brooke when they were babies.

“I would talk to them like they were adults when they were just six weeks old. And [their dad] would be like ‘who are you talking to?’” Tracy said. “I just wanted to give them the best start that they could.”

Which may be a big part of their success, with Brooke scoring a 35 on a recent ACT practice test.

BreeAnna says in addition to the love of her parents, church family and peers, her love of running helped keep her focused and grounded as a student.

“Studying all the time can make someone get burnt out,” BreeAnna said. “So I think it just helps to balance it with something that you love.”

Her cross country team coaches were part of the village that kept her going.

“Two words come to mind when I think of BreeAnna; passion and humility,” said coach Shane Miller. “In cross country, she’s continually setting PRs throughout the season, so she’s preparing well.”

“Regardless of her academic success, she’s just a really good person and she’s real kind so we’re proud of her regardless of that,” said BreeAnna’s father, Ricky Scott. “But getting college paid for that’s a plus.”

BreeAnna said future test takers can have the same success.

“If I can do it, I think anyone can,” BreeAnna said. “It will be difficult, and it requires a lot of time and dedication, but it will definitely pay off in the end.”