Local tech firm warns of online dangers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Are you safe from a DDOS Attack?

How about an SQLI or Botnet?

They’re just a couple of the online threats you may not even know exist.

John Motazedi with SNC Squared Tech Group said, “Botnet is just a collection of computers that all work together to get access to some of your network information – so those are usually compromised devices. It could be surveillance cameras it could be computers. it could be just a collection of stuff that has been taken over by the bad guys.”

John Motazedi points out websites are an even bigger target these days – often those through outside software.

“Content management systems. a website for your business. It could have product information, credit card information, etc. Some of the newest attacks are infiltrating on your website and trying to get into the back end data base and actually steal information from your website.”

There’s also a DDOS.

“A distributed denial of service attack. What i’m doing is sending so many different requests for information to that website it ultimately fails to answer all of them 250 and you’re regular customers who are trying to get to it, can’t get to it.”

And an SQL injection, or SQLI.

“Load a little piece of code to your website – it’s a transaction in the middle. Your website might look exactly like your website but any time you might be doing a transaction with it the bad guys will get a copy of it as well.”

Don’t forget about protecting yourself from known threats, like a data breach, phishing attempt or ransomware.