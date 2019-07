OKLAHOMA – A Grove teacher is selected as a finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

Terri Guthridge is one of 12 educators across the state who are up for the award. She is an English teacher at Grove High School and has been an educator for 20 years. Guthridge has been in her current position for the past 8 years.

The 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year ceremony will be September 17th in Oklahoma City.