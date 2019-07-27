Local tattoo artist recognized for her artistry on national level

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Tattoo Artist Lisa Caylor is working to get recognized for her artistry at a national level.

Caylor has always had a passion for art, prompting her to pursue a career in the tattoo industry even opening up her own shop. She specializes in photo realism tattoos, which involves turning photographs into tattoos. Caylor is currently vying to be selected as the next Inked Magazine cover girl. A national competition is underway involving people across the nation voting for the best images of tattoo artists. Caylor has already gone through six rounds and is now in the semi finals.

“It’s definitely crazy. It’s boosted my confidence a lot. It’s kind of given me motivation to just get my name out there.” Lisa Caylor, Tattooist and Owner Ink Elevations

If Caylor is selected as the next Inked Magazine cover girl she will also win $25,000. She says this will help her work to expand her tattoo business adding more stations.

Caylor needs votes to make it to the next round, you can cast yours by going here.