Local synagogue prepares for first virtual Hanukkah

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s the Festival of Light.

A local synagogue is celebrating their first virtual Hanukkah. Student Rabbi Ben Rosen is preparing for his first online Hanukkah service for United Hebrew Congregation.

It will be held on Zoom and begin with the lighting of the candles, Hanukkah themed slides, and holiday songs. With the service being virtual, Rosen says he will miss what usually comes after the ritual.

Student Rabbi – Ben Rosen, said, “We would probably have done, you know some kind of Hanukkah party after services. You know just hangout at the temple, kids would play and adults would hangout.”

Although the congregation won’t be together, they believe the future is bright like a menorah.