Local swim coach teaches kids and adults proper techniques

JOPLIN, Mo. - Wednesday is International Water Safety Day and one swim coach is taking time to teach both kids and adults about proper swim techniques.

Megan Cameron of MC Swim Coaching instructs kids and adults with swimming lessons, masters classes, and kids triathlon training. During the classes, Megan teaches parents how to get kids adjusted to water. And teaches those who compete endurance and breathing efficiency. And statistics from the Center for Disease Control highlights that not all adults know how to swim.

"37 percent of adults cannot swim across the pool. The length of a pool and so a lot of adults aren't say around the water and there's lots of outdoor activities during the summer," says Megan Cameron, Swim Coach, MC Swim Coaching.

For non-swimmers, Megan recommends trying to remain horizontal in the water to be more buoyant and to efficiently swim.

