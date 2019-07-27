Local superintendent plays bigger role in higher education in Kansas

CHERRYVALE, Kan. – A Southeast Kansas school superintendent will be playing a much bigger role in Sunflower State education and it’s not limited to K-12.

Cherryvale USD 447 Superintendent Dr. Shelly Kiblinger is a new member of the state Board of Regents, the governing board for higher ed in Kansas.

She’s been involved in K-12 education for more than 30 years, in different districts around the state. Although the new job involves older students, Kiblinger says it still involves her favorite part of education, helping them reach their peak potential. But the Board of Regents also touches on her least favorite part, scarce resources, an issue at all levels of teaching.

“We did fail a bond issue in November and certainly those needs have not gone away.” Dr. Shelly Kiblinger, USD 447 Supt.

Kiblinger has been approved by the Senate Oversight Committee and will face a full Senate vote next year.

She’ll serve in an acting capacity until then, no small job. She has the full support of her school board, which sees the future benefit of strengthening those ties to higher education.